Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Ex-Imo Commissioner jailed 3 years for N180m fraud

News

A State High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, has sentenced a former Commissioner for Transport under the Rochas Okorocha administration, Laz Okoroafor-Anyanwu, to three years imprisonment having been found guilty of a three-count charge bothering on fraud, looting public funds and stealing.

Delivering the judgment in Court 14, the presiding Judge, Justice K.A Lewanya, says Okoroafor-Anyanwu was found guilty of diverting N180 million of state funds into a private company account where he is a major shareholder and sole signatory when he superintended and doubled as Commissioner for Transport and the Chairman Interim Committee of the Imo State Transport Company (ITC) which is against Section 12 and 19 of the ICPC Act 2020.

According to the Judge, Okoroafor-Anyanwu was also found guilty of violating the Public Procurement Act, abuse of office, and using his office to gain undue advantage in his dealings during his tenure as a commissioner and ITC chairman.

He said the counsel to The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Barrister Michael Ani, who is the prosecuting counsel was able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that when Okoroafor-Anyanwu was commissioner between 2015 and 2019, he transferred the sum of N100 million from the ITC account to his private company named Oma Oil Industries Limited which is against Section 12 and 19 of the ICPC Act 2020 for a Public Servant.

The judge added that in the same vein, Okoroafor-Anyanwu signed off another N80 million from government coffers directly to his private company account on the notion that he was to procure certain vehicles for the management of ITC without due process and recourse to the public procurement act.

Latest

Politics

Cash Crunch: Suspend Emefiele now – Tinubu’s camp tells Buhari

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to suspend the...
Politics

Umahi calls for zoning over senate presidency

0
Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has again raised the...
Politics

FG says over 12.9m cyberattacks recorded during Presidential Election

0
No fewer than 12.9 million cyberattacks have been recorded...
News

Over 100 CSOs insist EFCC Chair, Bawa, must step aside

0
Representatives of over 100 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Cash Crunch: Suspend Emefiele now – Tinubu’s camp tells Buhari

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to suspend the...
Politics

Umahi calls for zoning over senate presidency

0
Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has again raised the...
Politics

FG says over 12.9m cyberattacks recorded during Presidential Election

0
No fewer than 12.9 million cyberattacks have been recorded...
News

Over 100 CSOs insist EFCC Chair, Bawa, must step aside

0
Representatives of over 100 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have...
News

Chinese whistleblower doctor who exposed SARS crisis dies at 91

0
Jiang Yanyong, a former military surgeon who blew the...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Cash Crunch: Suspend Emefiele now – Tinubu’s camp tells Buhari

Emmanuel Offor -
President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to suspend the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele. The Director of Media and Publicity...
Read more

Umahi calls for zoning over senate presidency

Emmanuel Offor -
Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has again raised the importance of zoning principle in choosing leaders that would occupy positions in the 10th National...
Read more

FG says over 12.9m cyberattacks recorded during Presidential Election

Emmanuel Offor -
No fewer than 12.9 million cyberattacks have been recorded from within and outside the country during the just-concluded Presidential and National Assembly polls. The Minister...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: