A veteran journalist and erstwhile Chief Press Secretary of former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, Chief Duro Onabule is dead.

He died at the age of 83.

The foremost journalist died on Tuesday evening, Vanguard reports.

The news of his death filtered into the air through Chief Eric Teniola, a close associate to Onabule’s family, who wrote, “Chief Duro Dnabule died this evening”.

The cause of his death is not known as he was said to be hale and hearty few days ago.

More to follow…

