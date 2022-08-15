Ex-Head of State Abdulsalami returns from foreign medical trip

Former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has returned to the country after a medical trip abroad.

Abdulsalami Abubakar returned to Minna the Niger state capital on Sunday afternoon. He was brought in a presidential jet which landed at the Minna airport at about 3.30pm.

His wife and former first lady Justice Fati Lami Abubakar was in the company of General Abubakar and they were received by prominent Nigerians according to a source close to the Minna airport where the jet landed, ThisDay writes.

From the airport the convoy of the former Head of state drove straight to his uphill residence in Minna the Niger state capital.

At his residence friends and relations as well as some clerics offered prayers for continued good health of the Former Head of State.

As a result of the journey, the former Nigerian leader could not celebrate his 80th birthday which friends and relations had planned to make a big affair.

He was also unable to attend the Signing of the Peace Accord by Governorship candidates for the Ekiti and Osun gubernatorial election.

He was represented at the two events by Bishop Hassan Matthew Kukah the Co Chairman of the National Peace Committee.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...