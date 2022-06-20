Ex-Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar suffers stroke, flown abroad

Former Military Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar has been rushed out of the country after falling ill and reportedly suffering stroke in a part of his body.

According to a family source, the former head of state was first flown out of the country three weeks ago to Dubai in the United Arab Emirate for the medical attention but could now have been admitted at a Specialist hospital in the United Kingdom.

ThisDay, citing a reliable source, said former First Lady Justice Fati Lami Abubakar accompanied her husband abroad.

It was gathered that Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger State, who is also an in-law to Abubakar, had also jetted out of the country to be with the former head of state.

“He was 80 years old last week and all plans to celebrate him in a big way by family, friends and associates could not materialise because he had to be brought to London for medical care.

“His condition is not deteriorating but calls for worry. He is not a young man at 80 but we are praying for good health for him.

“We don’t know how long he will stay here. We hope he will return to Nigeria as soon as his health is better and allowed to go by his doctors. General Abubakar is a stabilising figure in Nigeria. He is well respected across board and we pray God grant him more years,” the source said.

