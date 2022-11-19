Saturday, November 19, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Ex-Enugu commissioner gunned down

A former Commissioner for Rural Development in Enugu State, Hon. Gab Onuzulike has been killed by unknown gunmen.

Onuzulike, who was also a former Chairman of Oji River Local Government Area was shot dead Friday evening.

A circulating gruesome video shows the blood-soaked bodies of the victims, with residents wailing.

The incident occurred at Nkpokolo Achi while the ex-commissioner was returning from a burial ceremony.

An elder brother of the politician, L Elvis Onuzulike, who was with him, was also shot dead.

It is understood that a team of security men gave the gunmen a hot chase, killed one of them and arrested another member of the gang.

More to follow…

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: