Ex-Biafran General, Alexander Madeibo, dies at 90

Alexander Madeibo, the former Chief of Army Staff of Biafra, has passed away at 90.

His death was announced on Friday by a member of his family who expressed sadness over his loss.

The statement read, “We are sad to announce the passing of General Alexander Madiebo, Chief of Staff of the Biafran Army and the last of the 3 titans. He was 90.”

“For condolence call please contact Chuka Madiebo (281)258-6731, Uchenna Madiebo 2348033434338, Nwora Madiebo 2348033012184, Obi Nweke (281)701-6486”.

General Alexander Madiebo (retd.) was a commander in the Biafran Army and fought in the Nigeria-Biafra civil war.

He had his military training at the Regular Officers’ Special Training School in Teshie, Gold Coast, now Ghana.

