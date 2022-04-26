Ex BBNaija Housemate, Khafi Kareem Faces Misconduct Probe by MET Police

Khafi Kareem is currently under investigation by her former employers for her participation in the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

The former housemate is facing a misconduct probe at the UK’s Met Police.

According to a report on BBC, Khafi Kareem, a police constable at the Met Police, faced a panel on Monday, where she revealed that she took and surrendered her laptop to organisers of the reality TV show.

It was also revealed that Khafi had gone on the reality show in 2019 “without authority”.

The Met police officer had told her superiors she wanted to appear on Big Brother Naija to “promote the Met Police” globally.

During the hearing which held at the Empress Building in west London on Monday, it was reported that Khafi denied allegations of breaching standards in respect of “orders and instructions” and “discreditable conduct” and failing to declare a business interest in relation to publicity and promotion of the show.

She spent 77 days in the Big Brother Naija house before she was evicted.

After the show, Khafi went on to marry fellow housemate, Gedoni Ekpata. The couple welcomed a son, Miracle Malakai Ekpata in 2021.

