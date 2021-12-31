Ex-Athlete, Brown ‘Juju Man’ Ebewele, is dead

A former athlete and Edo State sports commissioner, Brown Ebewele, popularly known as ‘Juju man’, is dead.

According to reports, Ebewele, who was a board member of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), died on Friday in Warri, Delta State after an operation.

The former Olympian led Team Edo to the 20th National Sports Festival in Benin City.

Ebewele, a Nigerian former national champion, introduced decathlon into the nation’s athletics in 1978 while competing as an athlete for the then Bendel State.

He rose to become a Director and ultimately a Commissioner of Sports in Edo State.

Ebewele represented Nigeria at the 1978 All African Games in Algiers, and grabbed a silver medal in decathlon.

More to follow…

