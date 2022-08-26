Ex-Assistant Sues Lil Wayne for Punching Him Aboard Private Jet

Lil Wayne seems to be in hot water again with legal troubles as he is being sued by a former employee.

The rapper was dragged to court by his former assistant, Andrew Williams who has accused him of assaulting him aboard a private jet.

Court documents obtained Radar Online state that on June 10, 2022, Williams boarded a private plane with Lil Wayne when the rapper started arguing with the pilot. Williams said he jumped in between them to de-escalate the situation so it wouldn’t turn violent. Williams claimed that he even placed his arms between the pilot and Wayne to separate the two. However, while trying to do that, he claims the rapper turned to him and socked him right in the jaw. “The combination of a closed fist and the numerous rings and large jewelry on the hands of [Wayne] caused great harm to [Williams],” the doc states.

Williams said he got off of the plane and went to go seek medical attention. He added that the last conversation he had with Wayne and Young Money was a letter demanding he returns a company backpack and Bluetooth speaker. As a result of the incident, Williams said he has suffered emotionally and physically, and “incurred general damages including incurring medical expenses, in amounts to be proven at trial.” In addition to that, he claims to have suffered humiliation and mental anguish. “Lil Wayne was willful and malicious and was intended to oppress and cause injury to [Williams]. [Williams] is therefore entitled to an award of punitive damages,” the suit reads.

