Ex-APC stalwart, Bwala, presents ‘receipts’ Keyamo sued Tinubu for certificate forgery

The Spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, has presented ‘receipts’ to prove that Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, hauled then Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, to court over alleged certificate forgery.

Bwala, who spoke on ChannelsTV, cited a law report, Keyamo V. House Of Assembly, Lagos State (2002)18 NWLR (Pt. 799)605.

“This is the Supreme Court decision in the case I have cited and I will just read a line: The appellant alleged amongst others as a legal practitioner that he has been confronted by some of his clients who wanted to understand certain things they consider important relating to their contesting the governorship in Lagos State. He further, that is Festus Keyamo, alleged certificate forgery against the Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that the latter was not qualified for the office of the governor,” he said.

Bwala, a former member of the All Progressives Congress, recently joined the Peoples Democratic Party after the outrage that trailed the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party.

After his defection, the PDP presidential candidate (Atiku) appointed him as his campaign spokesman.

Similarly, APC presidential candidate (Tinubu) appointed Keyamo as his campaign spokesman.

