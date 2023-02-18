Search
Ex-Aide sues Aisha Buhari for N100m

A former Special Assistant to the President in the Office of the First Lady, Zainab Kassim has filed a suit for the enforcement of her fundamental rights against the President’s wife, Aisha Buhari, while demanding N100m as damages from her and other respondents.

The other respondents in the case are the Inspector-General of Police and the Department of State Services.

Kassim claimed that some Department of State Service officers acting on the orders of Aisha allegedly abducted her and took her to the Presidential Villa where she was severely assaulted, dehumanised and abused by the first lady with the support of officers of the DSS and Police for deleting her posts on social media.

In the suit with the number: FHC/ABJ/OS/202/2023 obtained by our correspondent on Friday, she asked the court to declare her arrest and detention as unlawful. The case has yet to be assigned to a judge.

Politics

Ex-APC Legal Adviser tells Nigerians willing to sell votes to only collect new notes

0
Muiz Banire Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has advised...
Celebrity

Body of Ghana star, Christian Atsu, found in Turkey Quake rubble

0
The body of ex-Chelsea and Newcastle winger, Christian Atsu...
Sports

Jorginho nets winner as Arsenal edge Villa 4-2

0
Arsenal scored twice in stoppage time to win a...
Politics

5 parties collapse structures for Atiku

0
Five political parties have collapsed their structures into the...

