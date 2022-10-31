Ex-Afenifere leader, Fasoranti, prays for Tinubu

Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the former leader of Afenifere, the apex Yoruba socio-political group, has prayed for the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu got the endorsement on Sunday after visiting his residence in Ondo State, barely four months before the commencement of the presidential election.

The APC leader will also use the opportunity of the visit to present his action plan to Fasoranti and the leaders of the group.

Tinubu arrived at the airport in Akure earlier in the day and was received by the State’s Deputy Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, the State’s APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, and other leaders of the party in and outside Ondo.

While Pa Fasoranti has endorsed Tinubu, the Afenifere, under the leadership of Ayo Adebanjo, gave its support to the Labour Party flagbearer Peter Obi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...