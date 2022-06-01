Ewan McGregor Declares Support for Actress Moses Ingram Amid Racist Attacks From Star Wars Fans

Ewan McGregor has taken to his social media to post a video in which he slammed the racists who have been attacking Moses Ingram following her debut in the new Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

According to Ingram, she received hundreds of such messages, which is heartbreaking. Some of the messages said that her “days are numbered.”

“Long story short, there are hundreds of those, hundreds,” said Ingram, who plays Reva Sevander—a Jedi-hunting Inquisitor—in the latest Star Wars series. “And I also see those of you out there who put on the cape for me and that really does mean the world to me. Because there’s nothing anybody can do about this. There’s nothing anybody can do to stop this hate.”

She added that she had of being expected to “shut up and take it” but she chose to do differently. “I’m not built like that,” Ingram said, before thanking those who have supported her. This stirred heated reactions from other viewers and from the Star Wars franchise. Now, McGregor, who plays Obi-Wan Kenobi, has released a video in which he condemned the racist bullying.

“It seems that some of this fan base… have decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs and I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart,” he said. “Moses is a brilliant actor, she’s a brilliant woman, and she’s absolutely amazing in this series.”

See his post:

A personal message from Ewan McGregor. pic.twitter.com/ZcIvVNpQUD — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) June 1, 2022

