“Every Mother Needs Time Out to Drink and Party,” Ka3na Jones

Ka3na Jones is taking a much needed break from the responsibilities of motherhood.

The reality TV star and businesswoman who has relocated to London decided to go away for some “me” time this weekend.

Ka3na who is currently enjoying a break from being saddled with the responsibility of motherhood advised all mother’s should do same.

She noted that every mum needs time for herself to party, drink, enjoy and just live life and be happy.

Ka3na Jones stated that this is the only way a mum can give her best to her child as she needs to be happy in order to meet her child/children’s needs.

