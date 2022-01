Maria Benjamin is back to hyping herself and letting everyone know she has the men at her fingertips.

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate took to her Instagram stories to share that every man happens to be I her DM.

Maria however pointed out that this was a problem given her very publicised romance with a Dubai-based Nigerian.

She wrote;

“I’m on every nigga hit list, check my DM. Problem is I got a man.”

