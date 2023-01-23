Everton sack Lampard

Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard after less than a year in charge at Goodison Park.

Defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham United on Saturday was Everton’s ninth loss in 12 Premier League games, and proved one too many for the former England international.

They are second from bottom of the table with 15 points from 20 matches, above Southampton on goal difference.

Former Chelsea midfielder Lampard, 44, replaced Rafael Benitez in January 2022 with the team 16th in the table and helped Everton avoid relegation.

Everton are now looking for their sixth permanent manager in five years.

