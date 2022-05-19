Thursday, May 19, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Everton escapes relegation after stunning comeback

Everton secured their Premier League status with an incredible fightback where they came from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 on Thursday.

The hosts, who will continue their 68-year stay in the top flight, looked like they were heading for defeat after Palace scored twice in the first half through Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew.

But conjuring up a fighter’s spirit once more and spurred on by they vociferous support, Everton turned the game around in the second half, thanks to a more attacking approach.

Nine minutes after the break Michael Keane smashed in to give Frank Lampard’s side hope, and Richarlison found the bottom corner with a miscued shot with 15 minutes left.

The cream came to the top with five minutes left. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who scored his first goal since August against Brentford last Sunday during an injury-hit season, sparked pandemonium with a diving header from Demarai Gray’s free-kick.

The excitement boiled over as fans descended on the pitch to celebrate, with blue mist shrouding the stadium as smoke flares were let off.

