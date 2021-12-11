Evans to know fate Feb 35, 2022

The Lagos State High Court in Ikeja has fixed February 25, 2022, to deliver judgment in the case of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, also known as, Evans and five others charged with conspiracy and kidnapping.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi fixed the date after lawyers to Evans and his co-defendants argued and adopted their final written addresses on Friday.

The Lagos State government had arraigned Evans alongside Uche Amadi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, and Victor Aduba for allegedly kidnapping the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Donatus Dunu February 14, 2017.

Evans is also facing similar charges before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo and Justice Adedayo Akintoye of the same court.

All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Evans’ lawyer, Victor Opara, urged the court to discharge and acquit his client of the crimes.

Opara argued that there was no direct evidence linking Evans to the alleged crimes and that the alleged victim of the crime did not identify the defendant as the perpetrator of the crimes.

“The victim said he was blindfolded throughout his 88-day ordeal, he did not state to the court in his testimony that he could physically identify Evans,” he said.

But the prosecutor, Adebayo Haroun, urged the court to convict the defendants as charged, saying “when a man has confessed to a crime, you do not need an identification parade”.

