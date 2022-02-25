Evans sentanced to life imprisonment…

The Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja on Friday sentenced kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans to life imprisonment on a two-count of conspiracy and kidnapping of a businessman, Donatus Duru.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi on Friday also sentenced two of his co-defendants, Uchenna Amadi and Okuchuwkwu Nwachukwu to life imprisonment.

The judge held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charge against the three convicts beyond a reasonable doubt.

He concluded that the evidence tendered before the court especially their video confessions corroborated their guilt.

The court discharged and acquitted Ogechi Uchechukwu and two former soldiers of the Nigerian Army, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Aduba for lack of sufficient evidence linking them to the crime.

Details later.

