Evan Rachel Wood Alleges Marilyn Manson Threatened to Rape Her Son

Evan Rachel Wood has alleged that her ex, Marilyn Manson Threatened to rape her 8-year-oldson, Jack.

The actress made the declaration in a document filed in April as part of her ongoing custody battle with ex-husband Jamie Bell.

According to Daily Mail, Wood stated that Manson threatened “to f—k” , Jack which necessited her beefing up security at her home including the installation of bulletproof glass windows, a steel door and fence – and to relocate from Los Angeles to Nashville.

“[I’m] very concerned about our child’s safety when in Los Angeles,” the “Westworld” star said of her and Bell’s son in the docs, per Daily Mail.

“I am extremely afraid of the alleged offender,” referring to Manson, 52, whom she dated from 2006 until 2010.

“I have suffered severe, traumatic physical and emotional injury at his hands, and I am afraid he will seek retribution against me for testifying by harming me, our son, and members of my family.”

Wood also claimed in the docs that another alleged victim of Manson’s recorded the musician saying that he had taken pictures of her children and even obtained the adolescents’ social security numbers.

Manson is currently under investigation over claims of sexual abuse and human trafficking after more than a dozen women — including Wood — accused him of misconduct.

Jamie Bell, 35, filed a motion in response, claiming Wood’s allegations “[defy] credibility.”

“I frankly do not understand what is happening,” he said. “Either Evan’s claims that she is receiving ‘death threats’ are true and Jack is not safe in her care, or they are not true and she is withholding our son from me for other reasons of her own invention.”

Wood, 34 named Manson as her alleged abuser in February after claiming for years that she had been abused by an unnamed ex.

“He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” she alleged in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail.”

Manson has vehemently denied all the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality.”

“My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners,” he wrote on Instagram in February. “Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...