Saturday, October 8, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Eva Mendes Reacts to Report that She’s Quit Acting

Eva Mendes has taken to social media to address the reports making the rounds about her acting career.

The long-term partner of Ryan Gosling with whom she shares two daughters, took to her Instagram on Friday, to address the situation given her hiatus from the industry.

Mendes shared a video showing different reports on her quitting her acting career fir a more sedate life and responded with voice just screaming “wow” in the background.

Recall that the actress’ last acting role was seven years ago, back in 2015’s ‘Lost River’, a film directed by her man Ryan Gosling. She hailed it as a “dream project” and “tough act to follow.

