Eva Mendes Reacts to Report that She’s Quit Acting

Eva Mendes has taken to social media to address the reports making the rounds about her acting career.

The long-term partner of Ryan Gosling with whom she shares two daughters, took to her Instagram on Friday, to address the situation given her hiatus from the industry.

Mendes shared a video showing different reports on her quitting her acting career fir a more sedate life and responded with voice just screaming “wow” in the background.

Recall that the actress’ last acting role was seven years ago, back in 2015’s ‘Lost River’, a film directed by her man Ryan Gosling. She hailed it as a “dream project” and “tough act to follow.

