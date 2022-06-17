Eva Mendes Publicly Thirsts Over Ryan Gosling’s Ken Photos

Eve Mendes couldn’t resist a publicly thirsting over her man, Ryan Gosling’s Ken character photos.

The actress who has taken a backseat in the world of make-believe to focus on raising the couple’s two daughters, shared Warner Bros’ first picture from the live action movie, ‘Barbie’ in which Gosling stars as Ken.

Mendes wrote a cheeky caption alongside the photo; “So F. Funny. So F.Good. So F excited to see you see this…#Thatsmyken.

Barbie is slated for 2023 summer release. It will come to cinemas on July 21, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...