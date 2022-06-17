Friday, June 17, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Eva Mendes Publicly Thirsts Over Ryan Gosling’s Ken Photos

Eve Mendes couldn’t resist a publicly thirsting over her man, Ryan Gosling’s Ken character photos.

The actress who has taken a backseat in the world of make-believe to focus on raising the couple’s two daughters,  shared Warner Bros’ first picture from the live action movie, ‘Barbie’ in which Gosling stars as Ken.

Mendes wrote a cheeky caption alongside the photo; “So F. Funny. So F.Good. So F excited to see you see this…#Thatsmyken.

Barbie is slated for 2023 summer release. It will come to cinemas on July 21, 2023.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: