Eva Alordiah Talks Giving Up Her Dream as a Rapper, Depression and Forging New Paths

Eva Alordiah has been away from the music scene for a number of years now but is back in the studio after going through the process of shedding her old skin.

The rapper took to her social to share a very lengthy post about giving up her dream to be the greatest female rapper and finding herself again.

Alordiah noted that she battled depression but for her, it was sort of a blessing in disguise as it got her to a place where she was comfortable with being nothing and no one.

The content creator noted that for a long time, she defined herself by her art; being a rapper and didn’t know who she could be without that so when she quit music, she had no identity and couldn’t recognise the person in the mirror.

The time off however helped in discovering herself as she have herself over to reading, mediation, training, acquiring knowledge and all of these together will only make for a better artiste.

Read her post below.

http://

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva – EnergyGiver |11:11 (@evaxalordiah)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...