Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Eva Alordiah Makes Specific Prayer Request for 2022

Eva Alordiah already has her sights set on the answers she wants from God for 2022.

The rapper and writer shared her heart desire via her Instagram stories where she asked for a penis that would be all hers.

Eva Alordiah’s prayer request went thus,

” God of Elisha!! Provide it for me in 2022 I pray Amen!

“Holy D*ck

Noun

1. Phallus that belongs to you. That is yours and yours alone.

2. Phallus that you can have to yourself whenever and however you want.

3. Phallus that is available to be used by you and only you.

4. Your personal penis.”

Tofunmi Oluwashina

