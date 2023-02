Europa League Last 16: Full Draw

The draw for the Europa League round of 16 has been completed.

Premier League log leaders Arsenal will play Sporting Lisbon, while in-form Manchester United take on Real Betis.

Juventus have been drawn against Freiburg and Roma clash with Real Sociedad.

The matches have been scheduled for March 9 and second legs on March 16.

FULL FIXTURES

Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Sevilla vs Fenerbahce

Juventus vs Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros

Sporting vs Arsenal

Man Utd vs Real Betis

Roma vs Real Sociedad

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord

