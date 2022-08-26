Europa League Group Stage Draw [Full List]

The 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League group stage draw has been released after a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey.

The draw, streamed on the UEFA website, was released on Friday, with Arsenal billed to play PSV Eindhoven, FK Bodø/Glimt and FC Zurich.

Man United on the other hand, have their hands full with Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol and Omonoia.

See full fixtures below:

Group A: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, FK Bodø/Glimt, Zurich

Group B: Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahçe, AEK Larnaca

Group C: Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK

Group D: Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, St Gilloise

Group E: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol, Omonoia

Group F: Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Sturm

Group G: Olympiacos, Qarabag, Freiburg, Nantes

Group H: Crvena zvezda, Monaco, Ferencvaros, Trabzonspor

