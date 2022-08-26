Friday, August 26, 2022
HomeSports
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Europa League Group Stage Draw [Full List]

The 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League group stage draw has been released after a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey.

The draw, streamed on the UEFA website, was released on Friday, with Arsenal billed to play PSV Eindhoven, FK Bodø/Glimt and FC Zurich.

Man United on the other hand, have their hands full with Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol and Omonoia.

See full fixtures below:

Group A: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, FK Bodø/Glimt, Zurich
Group B: Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahçe, AEK Larnaca
Group C: Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK
Group D: Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, St Gilloise
Group E: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol, Omonoia
Group F: Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Sturm
Group G: Olympiacos, Qarabag, Freiburg, Nantes
Group H: Crvena zvezda, Monaco, Ferencvaros, Trabzonspor

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: