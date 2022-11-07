Europa League Draw: Barca v Man U in tie of the round [Full List]

The draw for the knockout stages of the Europa League was conducted on Monday with Barcelona taking on Manchester United in what is arguably the tie of the round.
Italian giants Juventus have been drawn against Ligue 1 outfit Nantes, while Dutch juggernauts Ajax will face Union Berlin.
The first legs of the last playoff round will be played on February 16, 2023, before the return legs a week later.
Europa League Full Fixtures
Barcelona vs Manchester United
Juventus vs Nantes
Sporting Lisbon vs FC Midtjylland
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes
Ajax vs Union Berlin
Bayer Leverkusen vs Monaco
Sevilla vs PSV
Salzburg vs Roma