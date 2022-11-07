Monday, November 7, 2022
HomeSports
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Europa League Draw: Barca v Man U in tie of the round [Full List]

The draw for the knockout stages of the Europa League was conducted on Monday with Barcelona taking on Manchester United in what is arguably the tie of the round.

Italian giants Juventus have been drawn against Ligue 1 outfit Nantes, while Dutch juggernauts Ajax will face Union Berlin.

The first legs of the last playoff round will be played on February 16, 2023, before the return legs a week later.

Europa League Full Fixtures

Barcelona vs Manchester United

Juventus vs Nantes

Sporting Lisbon vs FC Midtjylland

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes

Ajax vs Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen vs Monaco

Sevilla vs PSV

Salzburg vs Roma

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: