Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney Says the Grandparents Didn’t Mind About Her Nude Scenes in the Show

Sydney Sweeney sat down with Elle DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she spoke about how her family reacted to the hit HBO show, Euphoria.

“So for the premiere, I invited my entire family and I didn’t really think about [the nude scenes],” Sweeney told DeGeneres. “I invited my grandparents, my uncles—I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere. You’ve got to come!’ And we were all sitting next to each other and [it was a] giant screen, like ginormous screen. I was on the floor […] I wasn’t thinking. I was so excited.”

“And how were they with [the nudity]?” the host asked.

“They said I have the best tits in Hollywood,” Sweeney said, before pointing to her grandmother in the audience.

While her grandparents have no problem with her role and her racy scenes, she told The Telegraph earlier that her father was left “scarred” after watching the series premiere.

“So my dad is a little scarred, because for whatever reason I forgot to tell him what Euphoria was about,” she admitted. “And then the first season came out, and he sat to watch it with his parents, my grandparents! And the first scene is … well … I think he made it to the point where I was slammed down on the bed and he has refused to turn it back on.”

