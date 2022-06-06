Euphoria, Free Guy, Others Win at MTV Awards. See Full List

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, held on Sunday, June 5 and more than two dozen Golden Popcorn buckets were handed out during the ceremony.

The 3-hour event which was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Tayshia Adams was broadcast to millions of fans.

The MTV Awards celebrated fans’ favourite shows, stars and films, with both halves of the event (scripted and unscripted) airing back-to-back beginning at 8/7c.

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria were the most nominated movie and TV show, with seven nominations apiece. The Batman followed behind with four, while the following titles found themselves with three nods each: Loki, The Lost City, Selling Sunset, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Summer House.

See full list of winners below.

BEST MOVIE

Spider-Man: No Way Home — WINNER!

Scream

The Batman

The Adam Project

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Dune

BEST SHOW

Euphoria — WINNER!

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson, The Batman

Sandra Bullock, The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet, Dune

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home — WINNER!

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Zendaya, Euphoria — WINNER!

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

John Cena, Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville, Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy — WINNER!

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig, No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow — WINNER!

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell, The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe, The Lost City — WINNER!

James Jude Courtney, Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti, You

Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, Euphoria

Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount, Emily in Paris

Poopies and the snake, Jackass Forever — WINNER!

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, The Batman

Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega, Scream — WINNER!

Kyle Richards, Halloween Kills

Mia Goth, X

Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink, Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows, Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy, Euphoria — WINNER!

Guy vs. Dude, Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino, Loki — WINNER!

BEST TEAM

Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson, Loki — WINNER!

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell, The Adam Project

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, The Lost City

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

Euphoria — WINNER!

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

The Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi (Don’t Look Up)

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike (Euphoria)

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez (Marry Me) — WINNER!

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast (Encanto)

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

“Therapy” – Andrew Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick… Boom!)

“Nobody Like U” – 4*TOWN (Turning Red)

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast (Encanto)

“This Is How We Do It” – Montell Jordan (Yellowjackets)

“Wrecking Ball” – Midnite String Quartet (Bridgerton)

“Dynamite” – BTS, performed by Ashley Park (Emily in Paris)

“Dance With Me” (Heartstopper) — WINNER!

“Rose Song” – Olivia Rodrigo (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

“America” – (West Side Story)

“Holding Out For a Hero” (Euphoria)

“The Moment of Truth” – Carrie Underwood (Cobra Kai)

“Downtown” – Anya Taylor-Joy (Last Night in Soho)

“Do Ya Wanna Taste It” – Wig Wam (Peacemaker)

“Original Score” (Halo)

“Million To One” – Camila Cabello (Cinderella)

“Disco Forever” (House of Gucci)

UNSCRIPTED CATEGORIES

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Janet Jackson

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) — WINNER!

The Beatles: Get Back

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset — WINNER!

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST REALITY STAR

Chris “CT” Tamburello, The Challenge

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset — WINNER!

Lindsay Hubbard, Summer House

Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Bachelor in Paradise

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days — WINNER!

Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules

Yandy and Mendeecees, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

Selena + Chef — WINNER!

Queer Eye

BEST UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D’Amelio Show — WINNER!

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

BEST TALK/TOPICAL SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — WINNER!

BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God, Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show — WINNER!

Rob Dyrdek, Ridiculousness

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch — WINNER!

Benito Skinner

Caleb Hearon

Khaby Lame

Megan Stalter

BEST FIGHT

“Bosco vs. Lady Camden,” RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER!

“Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight,” The Real Housewives of Potomac

“Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause,” Selling Sunset

“Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard,” Summer House

“Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice,” The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BEST REALITY RETURN

Bethenny Frankel, The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton, Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love — WINNER!

Sher, Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman, The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

