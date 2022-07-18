Eucharia Anunobi Speaks on Premarital Sex

Eucharia Anuobi is back with another message on premarital sex and the many debates around it.

The actress turned preacher shared a snippet of her message via her Instagram page on Monday, July 18.

Eucharia mocked proponents of premarital sex when she sacarstically sided with them, noting that only abnormal folks would subscribe to that school of thought.

However on the full message, Eucharia Anunobi delved deeper to speak on the dangers of engaging in sex before marriage, stating that it make it difficult for folks in relationships to extricate themselves from an incompatible partner.

