Eucharia Annuobi Lampoons Folks Who Build Mansions but Don’t Live in Them

Eucharia Annuobi made folks who build mansions but hardly stay there the subject of her Instagram message.

The actress and clergy turned to her social media platform of choice to gather these folks for being wasteful and having no idea what to do with their money.

Eucharia Annuobi noted that it’s a different thing if you build a magnificent edifice and live in it such that you can wake up everyday and stare out your window at your beautiful home but to build a mansion where you only visit once or twice a year is wasteful.

She advised such folks to divert their money into real estate; buying lands, building homes and then then letting out these properties at a subsidised rate sot hat they would at least be helping folks.

