Saturday, February 12, 2022
Emmanuel Offor

Ethiopia’s Geleta Ulfata wins 2022 Lagos City Marathon

Geleta Ulfata of Ethiopia has won the 7th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Ulfata beat about 300 marathoners on Saturday morning to win the 42km race. He will be claiming the grand prize of $30,000.

He also bested David Barmasai and Emmanuel Naibei — both from Kenya — who finished second and third, respectively, and will go home with $20,000 and $15,000, respectively.

Ethiopia’s Dagne Siranesh Yirga was the first woman to cross the finish line at 2 hours 33 minutes and 50 seconds. She was followed in second place by compatriot Alemenseh Guta and Kenya’s Naomi Maiyo in third place.

The 42km race began at the National Stadium in Surulere and ended at the Eko Atlantic City in Victoria Island.

Naibei and Barmasai won the 5th and 6th editions of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon respectively.

More to come…..

