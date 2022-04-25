Estranged Wife of Late Alaafin of Oyo, Queen Ola Mourns His Death

Queen Badirat Olaitan Adeyemi aka Queen Ola is mourning the passing of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

The estranged wife of the first class monarch who died on Friday April 22 at 83, took to social media to speak on her relationship with her estranged husband.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Queen Ola shared an emotional tribute to the late monarch, revealing that they shared a strong bond as she married him when she was 19.

Badirat noted that the bond she shared with the Alaafin could be likened to that of a “siamese” but everything flopped when “they had an inkling about whom your favourite was.”

Sharing a photo of the monarch, she wrote, “I was thinking it’s all lies and that you are coming back but I’m afraid I was wrong.

