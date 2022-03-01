Estée Lauder Senior Executive John Demsey Fired After Sharing Racist Meme He Reposted ‘Without Reading’

Reports have confirmed that an Estée Lauder senior executive, John Demsey, was fired from the company after he shared a meme on Instagram that carried a racist slur.

Per NBC News, Demsey was given notice on Monday, less than a week after he shared the offensive meme.

The meme which was edited with Seseam Street art read: “M n***a Snuffy done got the ’rona at a Chingy concert.”

In a statement shared on Estée Lauder’s website, the company wrote that Demsey “must leave” his position this week.

“This decision is the result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of The Estée Lauder Companies, have caused widespread offense, are damaging to our efforts to drive inclusivity both inside and outside our walls, and do not reflect the judgment we expect of our leaders,” reads the statement. “Our employees, and especially our senior leaders, are accountable to continue driving our progress and to respect the values of this company for the long term.”

New York Post adds that Demsey worked with the company for 31 years and his salary for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 was $9.6 million.

