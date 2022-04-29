ESPN’s Sage Steele Sues Her Employer Over Alleged Free Speech Violations

Sage Steele has taken her employer, ESPN, to court.

According to Deadline, the anchor is suing the network and its parent company, The Walt Disney Co., for allegedly violating her right to free speech. The drama started in September 2021, in an episode of the Uncut With Jay Cutler podcast, in which she made a number of controversial comments about Disney’s COVID-19 policies, sexism in the workplace, as well as Barack Obama’s racial identity.

One month later, she said the network informed her she would be “sidelined” or “taking a break” in light of the controversy. And when she returned a few weeks later, she had lost a number of highly coveted assignments, like covering the New York City Marathon and the Rose Parade, as well as hosting the 12th Annual ESPNW Summit. Steele also issued a public apology over her remarks.

She reportedly contacted Human Resources about what she perceived to be retaliation, and in her complaint pointed out that under Connecticut law, private employers are prohibited from disciplining employees for “engaging in constitutionally protected speech, whether that speech takes place in the workplace or outside of it.”

In her lawsuit, she says: “After they received the complaint and the letter, Defendants suddenly offered Steele the opportunity to co-host ESPN’s coverage of The Masters Tournament, in a blatant admission of their culpability and prior misconduct and in an attempt to cover up their violation of her rights and to avoid liability.”

Reacting to the lawsuit, ESPN told Deadline: “Sage remains a valued contributor on some of ESPN’s highest profile content, including the recent Masters telecasts and anchoring our noon SportsCenter. As a point of fact, she was never suspended.”

Sage is asking for unspecified amount in damages.

