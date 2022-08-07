Ese Brume claims long jump gold, sets new games record

Nigerian jewel Ese Brume has won gold for Nigeria in the women’s long jump at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Brume had a no jump on her first attempt but bounced back right away to jump 6.99m to take the lead in the final and set a new Games Record.

She added another 6.99m and 6.96m in her subsequent jumps but none of her opponents could match or surpass her thereby securing gold with a jump to spare.

However, on her very last attempt, Brume jumped seven meters for another Games Record to become the first woman to jump that far in the history of the Commonwealth Games.

Brume’s heroics comes hours after compatriot Tobi Amusan also set a new Games Record in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Amusan lined up in the final as favourite for gold and there was no stopping the rave of the moment as she blazed to a new games record of 12.30 seconds to retain the title she won four years ago in the Gold Coast, Australia.

