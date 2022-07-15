Friday, July 15, 2022
Erykah Badu Shocks Fans, Twerks up a Storm in Switzerland

Erykah Badu sure knows how work her butt cheeks to the simultaneous shock and delight of her fans.

The singer set the internet on fire, after a video of her twerking up a storm in Switzerland went viral.

Megan Thee Stallion had brought out her older colleague during one of her performances and Badu had given the young woman a run for her money in the ‘ass shaking’ department with her expert twerk.

Obviously awed by such fine display, Megan Thee Stallion who shared the clip and captioned it, “When I tell y’all my girl @erykabadu shocked thee she*t outta me. I did not know she was bout to get up there and cut up this in Switzerland. Real mf TEXAS SH!T REAL MF HOT GIRL SH!T

 

