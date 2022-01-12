Ernest Shonekan: FG orders national flags to fly at half mast

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast, effective from the 12th to 14th of January, 2022, as a mark of respect for the former Head of State Ernest Shonekan, (GCFR) who died on Tuesday, January 11.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Chief Shonekan, who headed the Interim National Government that succeeded the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida, died on Tuesday at the age of 85.

He was the interim head of the Nigerian Government between August 26, 1993, and November 17, 1993, but was ousted in a coup led by late dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha.

Born on May 9, 1936, Shonekan was a British-trained lawyer, industrialist, and former Chief Executive of the United African Company of Nigeria Plc (UAC) before he was appointed as Interim President of Nigeria by General Ibrahim Babangida in 1993.

At the time of his death, he was the third oldest surviving Nigerian Head of State after Queen Elizabeth II and General Yakubu Gowon.

