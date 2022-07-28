Erica Nweledim Lays Heavy Curses on Thief Who Stole Her Money in Zara Store

Erica Nweledim was dealt a heavy loss during a shopping experience while out and about in the UK.

The actress and Big Brother Naija alum, went on to lay heavy curses on the thief who made away with her money while she was shopping in a Zara store.

Nweledim narrated her ordeal on Twitter, stating that she had walked into Harrods to buy a bag but decided against it when she heard the rate of exchange of the dollar against the naira. She then went on to a Zara store and found her bag empty when it was her turn to pay for her items. Someone had made away with a her cash.

Erica added that Police was invited as another woman was also a victim of theft and they are awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

She made sure to curse the thief, saying that he/she will never make a 10th of the money stolen except he/she returns the money and turns himself/herself in.

To the person that stole my money, you will never make that amount of money you won’t even make 10% of it in your life till you confess and turn yourself in to the police — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) July 27, 2022

I wanted to buy a particular bag, I heard the new naira price of a dollar I said no I’ll save my cash and I left harrods to enter Zara after queuing to pay, it gets to my turn and my bag is empty🤦🏽‍♀️😞 — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) July 27, 2022

Well, things like this serve as interesting stories for future fun times

and this story is probably entertainment for some right now so at least there’s a bright side to it.. — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) July 27, 2022

They called the police cos another woman complained about the same thing and her whole bag was stolen, we’re waiting for the outcome https://t.co/YQeiBfKyqu — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) July 27, 2022

