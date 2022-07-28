Thursday, July 28, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Erica Nweledim Lays Heavy Curses on Thief Who Stole Her Money in Zara Store

Erica Nweledim was dealt a heavy loss during a shopping experience while out and about in the UK.

The  actress and Big Brother Naija alum, went on to lay heavy curses on the thief who made away with her money while she was shopping in a Zara store.

Nweledim narrated her ordeal on Twitter, stating that she had walked into Harrods to buy a bag but decided against it when she heard the rate of exchange of the dollar against the naira. She then went on to a Zara store and found her bag empty when it was her turn to pay for her items. Someone had made away with a her cash.

Erica added that Police was invited as another woman was also a victim of theft and they are awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

She made sure to curse the thief, saying that he/she will never make a 10th of the money stolen except he/she returns the money and turns himself/herself in.

