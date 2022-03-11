Friday, March 11, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Erica Nweledim Calls Out Kiddrica Fan Base for Using Gifts to Get Information From Her Mother

Erica Nweledim did not mince words as she took to Twitter to call out some Big Brother Naija fans over their measures to elicit information.

The reality TV star and actress vented her frustration at Kiddrica fans on the microblogging app on Thursday, March 10.

Erica revealed that these people have resorted to using gifts as a front to talk to her mum to get information about her. She tweeted, ” I think it’s very weird that some fans have decided to start talking to my mother and using gifts as an excuse to get information. Gifts used to be sent to my PA, all if a sudden my mum is the one you want to send to why? And it’s not Elites it’s the frenemy fan base. Stop it!”

She went on to add, “Kiddrica fab vase to be precise, stop it! I don’t appreciate it in anyway.”

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: