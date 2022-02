It looks like all hope might not be lost yet for Big Brother Naija fans rooting for a Versace wedding between Erica Nweledim and Kiddwaya.

The former Big Brother Naija housemates who had quite the intense romantic relationship while in the house, teased marriage talks on Twitter.

Erica had revealed that she had been caught up with Netflix’s marriage reality TV show, Love is Blind and wanted to get married.

Kiddwaya had replied her tweet saying,

“Everyday you want to get married oya na.”



