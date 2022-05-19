Thursday, May 19, 2022
Erica Nweledim Advises Citizens of Nigeria to ‘Japa’

Erica Nweledim has advised that if they have the means, citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should migrate to tiger countries.

The BBNaija alum and actress shared this with her teeming fans on Twitter on We, May 18.

Erica pointed out that Nigeria is really not worth dying for and citizens are infact l, past caring therefore, there’s need to let another country be your plan B.

 

