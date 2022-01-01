Erica Nlewedim Takes Stock After a Busy 2021: “I Thank God for How Productive I’ve Been”

Erica Nlewedim feels accomplished.

Before she moved into the new year, the actress took to her Twitter to take stock of what she did in 2021.

“I thank God for how productive I’ve been this 2021,” she said adding, “I can proudly say I have done a part of what I was sent to earth to do. Now it’s time to do more and live the life of my dreams!”

See hee tweet:

I thank God for how productive I’ve been this 2021, I can proudly say I have done a part of what I was sent to earth to do. Now it’s time to do more and live the life of my dreams! — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) December 31, 2021

Now, we are in a new year and we can’t wait to see her have fun and live the life of her dreams!

