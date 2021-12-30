Thursday, December 30, 2021
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Erica Nlewedim Reveals Her Plans for 2022: “I’ll Live the Life of a True Star!”

Erica Nlewedim will finally live the life she wants in 2022.

The actress, who worked on too many gigs this year, took to her Twitter to share her plans for 2022, adding that it must be stress-free and full of glam.

“Next year it’ll be quality work over quantity for me!” she wrote, adding, “Minimum stress and maximum success! I’ll live the life of a true star! The lifestyle, the achievements, the beauty and glam!”

See her tweet:

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: