Erica Nlewedim Presents “Best Actress in a Drama” at the 2022 AMVCA

Erica Nlewedim stunned her fans when she took to the stage at the ongoing Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards to present the award for the Best Actress in Drama alongside showhost, Dotun.

Erica Nlewedim & Dotun presenting the “Best Actress in a Drama “ award at #AMVCA8 💫✨ pic.twitter.com/ki7rJasoPj — STAR GIRL DAILY⭐️ (@StarGirlDaily) May 14, 2022

This comes more than a year after her groundbreaking outing at the Big Brother Naija, and she has been waxing stronger ever since, landing major deals and starring in major films.

Now, she is presenting at the AMVCA and her fans can’t have enough of her. Plus, sources reveal that she styled her look all by herself.

Check out what they are saying:

Erica Nlewedim’s look for #AMVCA8

Styled by herself 💫✨ pic.twitter.com/gqrLSnU8QD — STAR GIRL DAILY⭐️ (@StarGirlDaily) May 14, 2022

That Erica’s dress looks expensive sha. The material kinda looks very different. — Olutunji (@Dafiidiii) May 14, 2022

I want best dressed female to go to Erica Nlewedim, come on nowww she understood the assignment!!! She gave us something we haven’t seen before!!! 💚🤌🏾🤌🏾#AMVCA8 — Makhosini Nkosi (@khosininkosi) May 14, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...