Saturday, May 14, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Erica Nlewedim Presents “Best Actress in a Drama” at the 2022 AMVCA

Erica Nlewedim stunned her fans when she took to the stage at the ongoing Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards to present the award for the Best Actress in Drama alongside showhost, Dotun.

This comes more than a year after her groundbreaking outing at the Big Brother Naija, and she has been waxing stronger ever since, landing major deals and starring in major films.

Now, she is presenting at the AMVCA and her fans can’t have enough of her. Plus, sources reveal that she styled her look all by herself.

Check out what they are saying:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: