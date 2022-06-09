Erica Nlewedim Lands Ambassadorial Deal With Dual Luxury World

Congratulations to Erica Nlewedim!

The actress has just landed a new deal with Dual Luxury World, a company that Bellanaija describes as “a leading company in citizenship and permanent residency programmes.”

In their statement shared with the outlet, the company had this to say about why they chose to work with the BBNaija alum:

“According to the CEO. Dual Luxury World, Faramola Adegunle, “Our partnership with Erica Nlewedim was inspired by our mission to be a renowned brand dedicated to providing unrivaled citizenship and permanent residency solutions for families and businesses. Erica embodies the key elements of the brand and that’s what got our attention. We are confident in her ambassadorial prowess and we are optimistic about the future this partnership will birth.”

And here’s how Erica announced her deal:

I am pleased to announce that I am now the brand ambassador to @DualLuxury we can now all work towards having global freedom! pic.twitter.com/LGDtlvqY3U — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) June 8, 2022

Congratulations again to her!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...