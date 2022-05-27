Erica Nlewedim Explains How She Handles Trolls and Their Enablers on Twitter

Erica Nlewedim has never been one to shy away from defending herself on Twitter, and she has a way of dealing with trolls who often have a lot of negative things on her page: she blocks them.

Now, she has revealed that she even goes a step further than just blocking trolls; she sometimes ignores them but blocks everyone who liked their nasty comments.

“Lol sometimes I don’t block the insulters but I take my time to block the 60 people who like the insults especially the ones who follow me,” she said, topping off her post with laughing emoji.

Lol sometimes I don’t block the insulters but I take my time to block the 60 people who like the insults especially the ones who follow me😂😂 — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) May 26, 2022

This hit the right spot because her fellow Big Brother Naija star, Pere Egbi, agreed with this tactic. “Gbamsolutely!!!” he said.

See his post:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...