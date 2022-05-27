Friday, May 27, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Erica Nlewedim Explains How She Handles Trolls and Their Enablers on Twitter

Erica Nlewedim has never been one to shy away from defending herself on Twitter, and she has a way of dealing with trolls who often have a lot of negative things on her page: she blocks them.

Now, she has revealed that she even goes a step further than just blocking trolls; she sometimes ignores them but blocks everyone who liked their nasty comments.

“Lol sometimes I don’t block the insulters but I take my time to block the 60 people who like the insults especially the ones who follow me,” she said, topping off her post with laughing emoji.

This hit the right spot because her fellow Big Brother Naija star, Pere Egbi, agreed with this tactic. “Gbamsolutely!!!” he said.

See his post:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: