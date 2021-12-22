Erica Nlewedim Drags Twitter Chef for Seeking Her Attention After Slut-Shaming Her

Erica has some words for the Twitter chef, based in Dubai, who took to the app yesterday to ask for her forgiveness.

In case you missed how the drama started: the chef recently hosted DJ Cuppy, stirring heartwarming reactions from Nigerians who applauded him for his hustle. But it wasn’t long before folks unearthed his history: apparently, he slut-shamed a Dubai-based Nigerian woman and Erica Nlewedim, during the latter’s stay in the Big Brother Naija house. Recently, he publicly asked to cook for Erica, and fans who knew him too well reminded him of all the nasty things he said about her.

And so he decided to apologise. “@EricaNlewedim, during your stay in the big brother house, a lot of us said despicable things about you and whatever went on in the house. I, in particular slut shamed you. I acknowledge that and I apologize genuinely. I’m sorry. Accept my sincere apology,” he said.

Well, Erica is not here for this attempt at creeping back into her space after doing her so much harm. She dragged him. “Had the guts to offer me food after insulting me.”

He blocked her, and she had a good laugh about it.

See her tweets:

Had the guts to offer me food after insulting me 😂😂😂 https://t.co/N95D4x0k5I — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) December 21, 2021

Simply nothing I don’t want him to do anything, I’ve never spoken to him before and I never asked for an apology. I don’t even think about him so I can’t hold grudges. https://t.co/v8lp6JOUxn — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) December 21, 2021

He (a stranger) tweeted at me offering me food so he could record me eating and use it to promote his business without apologizing for the months of bullying me. Now I’m on my own being bullied to accept an apology I never asked for. Ok I accept your apology please leave me alone — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) December 21, 2021

Who will cook jollof rice for me now 😂😭😭 — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) December 21, 2021

After accepting his apology I didn’t ask for in the first place 🥲 pic.twitter.com/MTxucQTlq5 — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) December 21, 2021

😂😂😂 true, maybe if he added it I would have eaten it https://t.co/F5r5oNzefS — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) December 21, 2021

