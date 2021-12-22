Wednesday, December 22, 2021
ADANNE

Erica Nlewedim Drags Twitter Chef for Seeking Her Attention After Slut-Shaming Her

Erica has some words for the Twitter chef, based in Dubai, who took to the app yesterday to ask for her forgiveness.

In case you missed how the drama started: the chef recently hosted DJ Cuppy, stirring heartwarming reactions from Nigerians who applauded him for his hustle. But it wasn’t long before folks unearthed his history: apparently, he slut-shamed a Dubai-based Nigerian woman and Erica Nlewedim, during the latter’s stay in the Big Brother Naija house. Recently, he publicly asked to cook for Erica, and fans who knew him too well reminded him of all the nasty things he said about her.

And so he decided to apologise. “@EricaNlewedim, during your stay in the big brother house, a lot of us said despicable things about you and whatever went on in the house. I, in particular slut shamed you. I acknowledge that and I apologize genuinely. I’m sorry. Accept my sincere apology,” he said.

Well, Erica is not here for this attempt at creeping back into her space after doing her so much harm. She dragged him. “Had the guts to offer me food after insulting me.”

He blocked her, and she had a good laugh about it.

See her tweets:

