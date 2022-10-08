Erica Nlewedim Drags Troll Who Says She Doesn’t Have Sex Appeal

Erica Nlewedim had some words for a troll who has been stalking her for over two years.

The recent started after a video of her partying with Tiwa Savage surfaced, and while many people had kind things to say, the troll name Lois reposted the heartwarming video with a denigrating comment.

Every single time I see this babe, I marvel at how someone can be so beautiful and yet have almost no sex appeal. Humans are amazing. https://t.co/m67vsH7rLP — Lois Truly (@loistruly) October 7, 2022

This caught Erica’s attention; she has been repeatedly haunted by this same account. See the sample comment the same account has made about her in the past:

And it is for this reason that she decided to call the woman out; she reposted the woman’s photo with the comment: “Aww shame I found your picture so sexy and was about to shoot my shot what will I do with myself now.”

She said a lot more.

See her reactions:

Aww shame I found your picture so sexy and was about to shoot my shot what will I do with myself now😫 https://t.co/GnQKwU9vzj pic.twitter.com/Qc7RSXIJb9 — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) October 7, 2022

Thanks but it’s not about the fact that a troll doesn’t find me sexually appealing, it’s the fact that she’s been trolling me for two years now! I find her cute tho, I wonder why Twitter thinks if she’s complimented on her looks it can’t be true😊 https://t.co/SBG5QFo9ax — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) October 8, 2022

