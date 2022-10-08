Saturday, October 8, 2022
Erica Nlewedim Drags Troll Who Says She Doesn’t Have Sex Appeal

Erica Nlewedim had some words for a troll who has been stalking her for over two years.

The recent started after a video of her partying with Tiwa Savage surfaced, and while many people had kind things to say, the troll name  Lois reposted the heartwarming video with a denigrating comment.

This caught Erica’s attention; she has been repeatedly haunted by this same account. See the sample comment the same account has made about her in the past:

And it is for this reason that she decided to call the woman out; she reposted the woman’s photo with the comment: “Aww shame I found your picture so sexy and was about to shoot my shot what will I do with myself now.”

She said a lot more.

See her reactions:

 

