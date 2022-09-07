Erica Nlewedim Celebrates Second Anniversary of Fame

Erica Nlewedim is celebrating the second anniversary of her rise to fame and stardom.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share stunning photos of herself with products from her skincare brand, Stargirl Skin.

Celebrating her two years of fame, Nlewedim appreciated her parents, management, friends, mentors and fans for their support since she left the show.

She wrote, “Two years of fame and I’m proud of how far I’ve come! I just want to appreciate my loving fan base, The Elite League, for standing by my side especially when it was not rosy!”

